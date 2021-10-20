Log in
U.S. International Transactions Second Quarter 2021

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chronicling 100 Years of the

U.S. Economy

October 2021

Volume 101, Number 10

U.S. International Transactions

Second Quarter 2021

By Rudy Telles

The U.S. current-account deficit, which reflects the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, widened by $0.9 billion, or 0.5 percent, to $190.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 (chart 1 and table A). The revised first-quarter deficit was $189.4 billion.

The second-quarter deficit was 3.3 percent of current-dollar gross domestic product, down from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.

The $0.9 billion widening of the current-account deficit in the second quarter mainly reflected reduced surpluses on services and on primary income that were mostly offset by a reduced deficit on secondary income.

- 1 -

Table A. U.S. International Transactions

[Millions of dollars, seasonally adjusted]

2020

2021

Change

Series

2021:Q1

Q3

Q4

Q1 r

Q2 p

to

2021:Q2

Current account

Exports of goods and services and income receipts (credits)

806,445

851,907

895,258

937,949

42,691

Exports of goods and services

523,259

558,795

589,805

625,667

35,862

Goods

356,826

384,050

408,344

436,607

28,263

Services

166,433

174,745

181,461

189,060

7,599

Primary income receipts

240,265

252,040

262,922

270,644

7,722

Secondary income (current transfer) receipts

42,921

41,072

42,531

41,638

−893

Imports of goods and services and income payments (debits)

978,807

1,026,986

1,084,681

1,128,231

43,550

Imports of goods and services

710,359

755,582

795,902

834,094

38,192

Goods

602,196

637,175

677,232

706,276

29,044

Services

108,163

118,406

118,670

127,818

9,148

Primary income payments

192,008

197,824

212,732

221,546

8,814

Secondary income (current transfer) payments

76,440

73,580

76,048

72,590

−3,458

Capital account

Capital transfer receipts and other credits

348

9

23

5

−18

Capital transfer payments and other debits

898

1,133

2,765

870

−1,895

Financial account

Net U.S. acquisition of financial assets excluding financial derivatives

29,307

228,289

395,838

248,225

−147,613

(net increase in assets / financial outflow (+))

Direct investment assets

122,349

96,702

76,945

139,660

62,715

Portfolio investment assets

121,217

53,940

294,204

134,819

−159,385

Other investment assets

−216,078

75,209

26,788

−26,731

−53,519

Reserve assets

1,820

2,438

−2,100

477

2,577

Net U.S. incurrence of liabilities excluding financial derivatives (net

201,141

502,122

574,400

526,954

−47,446

increase in liabilities / financial inflow (+))

Direct investment liabilities

111,589

101,824

70,558

94,982

24,424

Portfolio investment liabilities

114,935

350,675

323,752

236,583

−87,169

Other investment liabilities

−25,383

49,623

180,090

195,389

15,299

Financial derivatives other than reserves, net transactions

28,425

2,633

−2,216

−8,612

−6,396

Statistical discrepancy

Statistical discrepancy1

29,504

−94,997

11,388

−96,194

−107,582

Balances

Balance on current account

−172,362

−175,079

−189,424

−190,282

−858

Balance on goods and services

−187,101

−196,787

−206,097

−208,427

−2,330

Balance on goods

−245,370

−253,125

−268,889

−269,669

−780

Balance on services

58,270

56,339

62,791

61,242

−1,549

Balance on primary income

48,257

54,216

50,190

49,098

−1,092

Balance on secondary income

−33,519

−32,508

−33,516

−30,953

2,563

Balance on capital account

−550

−1,124

−2,743

−865

1,878

Net lending (+) or net borrowing (−) from current- and capital-

−172,912

−176,203

−192,166

−191,147

1,019

account transactions2

Net lending (+) or net borrowing (−) from financial-account

−143,408

−271,199

−180,778

−287,341

−106,563

transactions3

  • Preliminary
  • Revised
    1. The statistical discrepancy is the difference between net acquisition of financial assets and net incurrence of liabilities in the financial account (including financial derivatives) less the difference between total credits and total debits recorded in the current and capital accounts.
    2. Sum of current- and capital-account balances.
    3. Sum of net U.S. acquisition of financial assets and net transactions in financial derivatives less net U.S. incurrence of liabilities.

Note. The statistics are presented in International Transactions Accounts table 1.2 on BEA's website.

- 2 -

Data Availability and Methodology

Detailed statistics for U.S. international transactions and a description of the estimation methods are available on the Bureau of

Economic Analysis website. For the statistics, see "International Transactions, International Services, and International Investment Position Tables." For the methods, see U.S. International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods.

COVID-19 Impact on Second-Quarter 2021 International Transactions

Nearly all major categories of current-account transactions increased in the second quarter of 2021, the fourth consecutive quarter of broad-based growth following notable COVID-19-related declines in the second quarter of 2020. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the statistics, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. More information can be found in the "Technical Note" that accompanied the second- quarter 2021 international transactions statistics.

Current Account

Exports of goods and services to, and income received from, foreign residents increased $42.7 billion to $937.9 billion in the second quarter (charts 2 and 3 and tables A and B). Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $43.6 billion, to $1.13 trillion (charts 2 and 4 and tables A and C).

Trade in goods

Exports of goods increased $28.3 billion to $436.6 billion, mostly reflecting increases in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products, and in capital goods, mainly civilian aircraft and semiconductors. Imports of goods increased $29.0 billion, to $706.3 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products and metals and nonmetallic products.

- 3 -

Trade in services

Exports of services increased $7.6 billion, to $189.1 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in travel, mostly other personal travel. Imports of services increased $9.1 billion, to $127.8 billion, mostly reflecting increases in transport, primarily sea freight and air passenger transport, and in travel, primarily other personal travel.

Primary income

Receipts of primary income increased $7.7 billion, to $270.6 billion, and payments of primary income increased $8.8 billion, to $221.5 billion. The increases in both receipts and payments mainly reflected increases in direct investment income, primarily earnings.

Secondary income

Receipts of secondary income decreased $0.9 billion, to $41.6 billion, mainly reflecting a decrease in general government transfers, mostly public sector fines and penalties. Payments of secondary income decreased $3.5 billion, to $72.6 billion, mainly reflecting a decrease in general government transfers, mostly international cooperation.

- 4 -

Table B. Exports of Goods and Services and Income Receipts

[Millions of dollars, seasonally adjusted]

Series

2020

2021

Change 2021:Q1 to

Q3

Q4

Q1 r

Q2 p

2021:Q2

Exports of goods and services and income receipts

806,445

851,907

895,258

937,949

42,691

Exports of goods

356,826

384,050

408,344

436,607

28,263

General merchandise

349,705

376,467

398,257

428,356

30,099

Foods, feeds, and beverages

34,741

38,922

40,667

40,445

−222

Industrial supplies and materials

108,713

119,483

134,595

152,662

18,067

Energy products

39,385

42,678

52,074

63,373

11,299

Of which: Petroleum and products

32,819

33,665

39,992

51,510

11,518

Nonenergy products

69,328

76,805

82,521

89,289

6,768

Capital goods except automotive

112,003

117,444

122,323

131,809

9,486

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines

36,438

38,372

37,395

34,856

−2,539

Consumer goods except food and automotive

44,822

48,781

48,256

52,847

4,591

Other general merchandise

12,987

13,464

15,021

15,737

716

Net exports of goods under merchanting

252

276

253

258

5

Nonmonetary gold

6,869

7,307

9,833

7,993

−1,840

Exports of services1

166,433

174,745

181,461

189,060

7,599

Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Maintenance and repair services n.i.e.

2,833

2,820

2,946

2,987

41

Transport

12,191

13,301

14,338

15,354

1,016

Travel (for all purposes including education)

10,527

11,967

13,258

16,153

2,895

Business

1,854

2,229

2,459

2,921

462

Personal

8,673

9,738

10,800

13,233

2,433

Construction

596

505

651

703

52

Insurance services

5,353

5,281

5,291

5,478

187

Financial services

36,004

37,944

39,420

40,481

1,061

Charges for the use of intellectual property n.i.e.

28,757

30,343

30,092

31,157

1,065

Telecommunications, computer, and information services

13,501

15,505

14,701

14,042

−659

Other business services

45,402

45,869

49,436

50,569

1,133

Personal, cultural, and recreational services

5,740

5,777

5,483

6,336

853

Government goods and services n.i.e.

5,528

5,433

5,842

5,800

−42

Primary income receipts

240,265

252,040

262,922

270,644

7,722

Investment income

238,676

250,444

261,280

268,975

7,695

Direct investment income

132,107

141,436

150,871

155,302

4,431

Income on equity

127,692

137,130

146,940

151,463

4,523

Dividends and withdrawals

58,041

50,926

84,037

58,138

−25,899

Reinvested earnings

69,651

86,204

62,903

93,325

30,422

Interest

4,415

4,306

3,931

3,839

−92

Portfolio investment income

91,205

94,038

95,851

97,989

2,138

Income on equity and investment fund shares

59,988

62,513

62,311

64,636

2,325

Interest on debt securities

31,217

31,525

33,540

33,353

−187

Other investment income

15,321

14,974

14,493

15,637

1,144

Reserve asset income

44

−3

65

47

−18

Compensation of employees

1,588

1,596

1,642

1,669

27

Secondary income (current transfer) receipts2

42,921

41,072

42,531

41,638

−893

  • Preliminary
  • Revised

n.a.

Not available

n.i.e.

Not included elsewhere

  1. See also International Services table 2.1.
  2. Secondary income (current transfer) receipts include U.S. government and private transfers, such as fines and penalties, withholding taxes, insurance-related transfers, and other current transfers.

Note. The statistics are presented in International Transactions Accounts table 1.2, table 2.1, table 3.1, table 4.1, and table 5.1 on BEA's website.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
