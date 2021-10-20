|
U.S. International Transactions Second Quarter 2021
Chronicling 100 Years of the
U.S. Economy
|
October 2021
|
Volume 101, Number 10
U.S. International Transactions
Second Quarter 2021
By Rudy Telles
The U.S. current-account deficit, which reflects the combined balances on trade in goods and services and income flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, widened by $0.9 billion, or 0.5 percent, to $190.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 (chart 1 and table A). The revised first-quarter deficit was $189.4 billion.
The second-quarter deficit was 3.3 percent of current-dollar gross domestic product, down from 3.4 percent in the first quarter.
The $0.9 billion widening of the current-account deficit in the second quarter mainly reflected reduced surpluses on services and on primary income that were mostly offset by a reduced deficit on secondary income.
Table A. U.S. International Transactions
[Millions of dollars, seasonally adjusted]
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
Change
|
Series
|
2021:Q1
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1 r
|
Q2 p
|
to
|
|
|
2021:Q2
|
Current account
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of goods and services and income receipts (credits)
|
806,445
|
851,907
|
895,258
|
937,949
|
42,691
|
Exports of goods and services
|
523,259
|
558,795
|
589,805
|
625,667
|
35,862
|
Goods
|
356,826
|
384,050
|
408,344
|
436,607
|
28,263
|
Services
|
166,433
|
174,745
|
181,461
|
189,060
|
7,599
|
Primary income receipts
|
240,265
|
252,040
|
262,922
|
270,644
|
7,722
|
Secondary income (current transfer) receipts
|
42,921
|
41,072
|
42,531
|
41,638
|
−893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports of goods and services and income payments (debits)
|
978,807
|
1,026,986
|
1,084,681
|
1,128,231
|
43,550
|
Imports of goods and services
|
710,359
|
755,582
|
795,902
|
834,094
|
38,192
|
Goods
|
602,196
|
637,175
|
677,232
|
706,276
|
29,044
|
Services
|
108,163
|
118,406
|
118,670
|
127,818
|
9,148
|
Primary income payments
|
192,008
|
197,824
|
212,732
|
221,546
|
8,814
|
Secondary income (current transfer) payments
|
76,440
|
73,580
|
76,048
|
72,590
|
−3,458
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital account
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital transfer receipts and other credits
|
348
|
9
|
23
|
5
|
−18
|
Capital transfer payments and other debits
|
898
|
1,133
|
2,765
|
870
|
−1,895
|
Financial account
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net U.S. acquisition of financial assets excluding financial derivatives
|
29,307
|
228,289
|
395,838
|
248,225
|
−147,613
|
(net increase in assets / financial outflow (+))
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct investment assets
|
122,349
|
96,702
|
76,945
|
139,660
|
62,715
|
Portfolio investment assets
|
121,217
|
53,940
|
294,204
|
134,819
|
−159,385
|
Other investment assets
|
−216,078
|
75,209
|
26,788
|
−26,731
|
−53,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve assets
|
1,820
|
2,438
|
−2,100
|
477
|
2,577
|
Net U.S. incurrence of liabilities excluding financial derivatives (net
|
201,141
|
502,122
|
574,400
|
526,954
|
−47,446
|
increase in liabilities / financial inflow (+))
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct investment liabilities
|
111,589
|
101,824
|
70,558
|
94,982
|
24,424
|
Portfolio investment liabilities
|
114,935
|
350,675
|
323,752
|
236,583
|
−87,169
|
Other investment liabilities
|
−25,383
|
49,623
|
180,090
|
195,389
|
15,299
|
Financial derivatives other than reserves, net transactions
|
28,425
|
2,633
|
−2,216
|
−8,612
|
−6,396
|
Statistical discrepancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistical discrepancy1
|
29,504
|
−94,997
|
11,388
|
−96,194
|
−107,582
|
Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance on current account
|
−172,362
|
−175,079
|
−189,424
|
−190,282
|
−858
|
Balance on goods and services
|
−187,101
|
−196,787
|
−206,097
|
−208,427
|
−2,330
|
Balance on goods
|
−245,370
|
−253,125
|
−268,889
|
−269,669
|
−780
|
Balance on services
|
58,270
|
56,339
|
62,791
|
61,242
|
−1,549
|
Balance on primary income
|
48,257
|
54,216
|
50,190
|
49,098
|
−1,092
|
Balance on secondary income
|
−33,519
|
−32,508
|
−33,516
|
−30,953
|
2,563
|
Balance on capital account
|
−550
|
−1,124
|
−2,743
|
−865
|
1,878
|
Net lending (+) or net borrowing (−) from current- and capital-
|
−172,912
|
−176,203
|
−192,166
|
−191,147
|
1,019
|
account transactions2
|
Net lending (+) or net borrowing (−) from financial-account
|
−143,408
|
−271,199
|
−180,778
|
−287,341
|
−106,563
|
transactions3
-
Revised
-
-
The statistical discrepancy is the difference between net acquisition of financial assets and net incurrence of liabilities in the financial account (including financial derivatives) less the difference between total credits and total debits recorded in the current and capital accounts.
-
Sum of current- and capital-account balances.
-
Sum of net U.S. acquisition of financial assets and net transactions in financial derivatives less net U.S. incurrence of liabilities.
Note. The statistics are presented in International Transactions Accounts table 1.2 on BEA's website.
- 2 -
Data Availability and Methodology
Detailed statistics for U.S. international transactions and a description of the estimation methods are available on the Bureau of
Economic Analysis website. For the statistics, see "International Transactions, International Services, and International Investment Position Tables." For the methods, see U.S. International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods.
COVID-19 Impact on Second-Quarter 2021 International Transactions
Nearly all major categories of current-account transactions increased in the second quarter of 2021, the fourth consecutive quarter of broad-based growth following notable COVID-19-related declines in the second quarter of 2020. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the statistics, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. More information can be found in the "Technical Note" that accompanied the second- quarter 2021 international transactions statistics.
Current Account
Exports of goods and services to, and income received from, foreign residents increased $42.7 billion to $937.9 billion in the second quarter (charts 2 and 3 and tables A and B). Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $43.6 billion, to $1.13 trillion (charts 2 and 4 and tables A and C).
Trade in goods
Exports of goods increased $28.3 billion to $436.6 billion, mostly reflecting increases in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products, and in capital goods, mainly civilian aircraft and semiconductors. Imports of goods increased $29.0 billion, to $706.3 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products and metals and nonmetallic products.
Trade in services
Exports of services increased $7.6 billion, to $189.1 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in travel, mostly other personal travel. Imports of services increased $9.1 billion, to $127.8 billion, mostly reflecting increases in transport, primarily sea freight and air passenger transport, and in travel, primarily other personal travel.
Primary income
Receipts of primary income increased $7.7 billion, to $270.6 billion, and payments of primary income increased $8.8 billion, to $221.5 billion. The increases in both receipts and payments mainly reflected increases in direct investment income, primarily earnings.
Secondary income
Receipts of secondary income decreased $0.9 billion, to $41.6 billion, mainly reflecting a decrease in general government transfers, mostly public sector fines and penalties. Payments of secondary income decreased $3.5 billion, to $72.6 billion, mainly reflecting a decrease in general government transfers, mostly international cooperation.
Table B. Exports of Goods and Services and Income Receipts
[Millions of dollars, seasonally adjusted]
|
Series
|
2020
|
2021
|
Change 2021:Q1 to
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1 r
|
Q2 p
|
2021:Q2
|
|
Exports of goods and services and income receipts
|
806,445
|
851,907
|
895,258
|
937,949
|
42,691
|
Exports of goods
|
356,826
|
384,050
|
408,344
|
436,607
|
28,263
|
General merchandise
|
349,705
|
376,467
|
398,257
|
428,356
|
30,099
|
Foods, feeds, and beverages
|
34,741
|
38,922
|
40,667
|
40,445
|
−222
|
Industrial supplies and materials
|
108,713
|
119,483
|
134,595
|
152,662
|
18,067
|
Energy products
|
39,385
|
42,678
|
52,074
|
63,373
|
11,299
|
Of which: Petroleum and products
|
32,819
|
33,665
|
39,992
|
51,510
|
11,518
|
Nonenergy products
|
69,328
|
76,805
|
82,521
|
89,289
|
6,768
|
Capital goods except automotive
|
112,003
|
117,444
|
122,323
|
131,809
|
9,486
|
Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines
|
36,438
|
38,372
|
37,395
|
34,856
|
−2,539
|
Consumer goods except food and automotive
|
44,822
|
48,781
|
48,256
|
52,847
|
4,591
|
Other general merchandise
|
12,987
|
13,464
|
15,021
|
15,737
|
716
|
Net exports of goods under merchanting
|
252
|
276
|
253
|
258
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonmonetary gold
|
6,869
|
7,307
|
9,833
|
7,993
|
−1,840
|
Exports of services1
|
166,433
|
174,745
|
181,461
|
189,060
|
7,599
|
Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
Maintenance and repair services n.i.e.
|
2,833
|
2,820
|
2,946
|
2,987
|
41
|
Transport
|
12,191
|
13,301
|
14,338
|
15,354
|
1,016
|
Travel (for all purposes including education)
|
10,527
|
11,967
|
13,258
|
16,153
|
2,895
|
Business
|
1,854
|
2,229
|
2,459
|
2,921
|
462
|
Personal
|
8,673
|
9,738
|
10,800
|
13,233
|
2,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
596
|
505
|
651
|
703
|
52
|
Insurance services
|
5,353
|
5,281
|
5,291
|
5,478
|
187
|
Financial services
|
36,004
|
37,944
|
39,420
|
40,481
|
1,061
|
Charges for the use of intellectual property n.i.e.
|
28,757
|
30,343
|
30,092
|
31,157
|
1,065
|
Telecommunications, computer, and information services
|
13,501
|
15,505
|
14,701
|
14,042
|
−659
|
Other business services
|
45,402
|
45,869
|
49,436
|
50,569
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal, cultural, and recreational services
|
5,740
|
5,777
|
5,483
|
6,336
|
853
|
Government goods and services n.i.e.
|
5,528
|
5,433
|
5,842
|
5,800
|
−42
|
Primary income receipts
|
240,265
|
252,040
|
262,922
|
270,644
|
7,722
|
Investment income
|
238,676
|
250,444
|
261,280
|
268,975
|
7,695
|
Direct investment income
|
132,107
|
141,436
|
150,871
|
155,302
|
4,431
|
Income on equity
|
127,692
|
137,130
|
146,940
|
151,463
|
4,523
|
Dividends and withdrawals
|
58,041
|
50,926
|
84,037
|
58,138
|
−25,899
|
Reinvested earnings
|
69,651
|
86,204
|
62,903
|
93,325
|
30,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
4,415
|
4,306
|
3,931
|
3,839
|
−92
|
Portfolio investment income
|
91,205
|
94,038
|
95,851
|
97,989
|
2,138
|
Income on equity and investment fund shares
|
59,988
|
62,513
|
62,311
|
64,636
|
2,325
|
Interest on debt securities
|
31,217
|
31,525
|
33,540
|
33,353
|
−187
|
Other investment income
|
15,321
|
14,974
|
14,493
|
15,637
|
1,144
|
Reserve asset income
|
44
|
−3
|
65
|
47
|
−18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation of employees
|
1,588
|
1,596
|
1,642
|
1,669
|
27
|
Secondary income (current transfer) receipts2
|
42,921
|
41,072
|
42,531
|
41,638
|
−893
|
n.a.
|
Not available
|
n.i.e.
|
Not included elsewhere
-
See also International Services table 2.1.
-
Secondary income (current transfer) receipts include U.S. government and private transfers, such as fines and penalties, withholding taxes, insurance-related transfers, and other current transfers.
Note. The statistics are presented in International Transactions Accounts table 1.2, table 2.1, table 3.1, table 4.1, and table 5.1 on BEA's website.
- 5 -
|
|