U.S. International Transactions Second Quarter 2021

Data Availability and Methodology

Detailed statistics for U.S. international transactions and a description of the estimation methods are available on the Bureau of

Economic Analysis website. For the statistics, see "International Transactions, International Services, and International Investment Position Tables." For the methods, see U.S. International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods.

COVID-19 Impact on Second-Quarter 2021 International Transactions

Nearly all major categories of current-account transactions increased in the second quarter of 2021, the fourth consecutive quarter of broad-based growth following notable COVID-19-related declines in the second quarter of 2020. The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the statistics, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. More information can be found in the "Technical Note" that accompanied the second- quarter 2021 international transactions statistics.

Current Account

Exports of goods and services to, and income received from, foreign residents increased $42.7 billion to $937.9 billion in the second quarter (charts 2 and 3 and tables A and B). Imports of goods and services from, and income paid to, foreign residents increased $43.6 billion, to $1.13 trillion (charts 2 and 4 and tables A and C).

Trade in goods

Exports of goods increased $28.3 billion to $436.6 billion, mostly reflecting increases in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products, and in capital goods, mainly civilian aircraft and semiconductors. Imports of goods increased $29.0 billion, to $706.3 billion, primarily reflecting an increase in industrial supplies and materials, mainly petroleum and related products and metals and nonmetallic products.