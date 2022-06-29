Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., Iran indirect talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact end without progress

06/29/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags

DUBAI (Reuters) -Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear pact have ended without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for", EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

"We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," Mora said.

The talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between Iran's Ali Bagheri Kani and Washington's special Iran envoy Rob Malley.

"What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the U.S. insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Iran's semi-official Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran's economy. A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching nuclear limits of the deal.

Over 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive their nuclear deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Parisa HafeziEditing by Gareth Jones and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49p'LOTS OF TALK, LITTLE ACTION' : Hundreds protest outside U.N. Ocean Conference
RE
03:38p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.212% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.091% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:37pEuropean parliament says eu negotiators reached agreement on the…
RE
03:37p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.053% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:28pFrench court finds 20 guilty for 2015 Islamist attacks in Paris
RE
03:28pBlackBrush Oil & Gas explores south Texas asset sale -sources
RE
03:21pU.S. Capitol riot panel faces questions over aide's dramatic testimony
RE
03:17pR&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
RE
03:14pU.S., Iran indirect talks to revive 2015 nuclear pact end without progress
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..

HOT NEWS