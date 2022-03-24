U.S., Japan strike deal to lower chances of higher Japanese duties on beef

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan
on Thursday announced an agreement that will allow American
farmers and ranchers to meet Japan's growing demand for U.S.
beef, and lowers the chances of Japan imposing higher tariffs in
future, U.S. officials said.
The agreement includes a new mechanism that requires three
separate conditions to be reached - instead of just one - in
order for Japan to invoke a "safeguard trigger" and slap higher
duties on U.S. beef for 30 days.
"This agreement is a great win for our two countries that
ensures American farmers and ranchers can continue to meet
Japan’s growing demand for high-quality U.S. beef," U.S. Trade
Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.
The agreement, reached after a year of consultations between
the two countries, will enter into force once the text is
finalized, and each country has completed a few remaining steps,
a senior U.S. official said.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack welcomed the
agreement and said it would allow for greater market-based
growth in U.S. beef exports to Japan.
In 2021, the United States was the top beef exporting
country in the world, with global sales of beef and beef
products valued at more than $10 billion, according to U.S.
data.
Exports of U.S. beef to Japan totaled almost $2.4 billion in
2021.
U.S. meat producers had pushed for an adjustment to the
thresholds, arguing that U.S. beef was at a competitive
disadvantage to exporters who are members of the Comprehensive
and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Japan raised its "safeguard" duty on U.S. beef to 38.5% from
25.8% in March 2021 for 30 days, after U.S. beef imports reached
253,051 metric tons, exceeding the 242,000 metric ton trigger
level. Demand for U.S. beef had risen in that period as a
drought slowed imports from Australia.
U.S. beef is currently entering Japan at the normal 25% duty
level negotiated in the agreement for Japan's fiscal year 2021,
which ends on March 31, and no higher temporary duties were
expected in the current fiscal year, the senior official said.
The three-trigger system removes uncertainty for U.S.
exporters even if there are shifts in market availability from
various countries during a given year, a senior official said.
