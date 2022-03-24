Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S., Japan strike deal to lower chances of higher Japanese duties on beef

03/24/2022 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Thursday announced an agreement that will allow American farmers and ranchers to meet Japan's growing demand for U.S. beef, and lowers the chances of Japan imposing higher tariffs in future, U.S. officials said.

The agreement includes a new mechanism that requires three separate conditions to be reached - instead of just one - in order for Japan to invoke a "safeguard trigger" and slap higher duties on U.S. beef for 30 days.

"This agreement is a great win for our two countries that ensures American farmers and ranchers can continue to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality U.S. beef," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

The agreement, reached after a year of consultations between the two countries, will enter into force once the text is finalized, and each country has completed a few remaining steps, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack welcomed the agreement and said it would allow for greater market-based growth in U.S. beef exports to Japan.

In 2021, the United States was the top beef exporting country in the world, with global sales of beef and beef products valued at more than $10 billion, according to U.S. data.

Exports of U.S. beef to Japan totaled almost $2.4 billion in 2021.

U.S. meat producers had pushed for an adjustment to the thresholds, arguing that U.S. beef was at a competitive disadvantage to exporters who are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Japan raised its "safeguard" duty on U.S. beef to 38.5% from 25.8% in March 2021 for 30 days, after U.S. beef imports reached 253,051 metric tons, exceeding the 242,000 metric ton trigger level. Demand for U.S. beef had risen in that period as a drought slowed imports from Australia.

U.S. beef is currently entering Japan at the normal 25% duty level negotiated in the agreement for Japan's fiscal year 2021, which ends on March 31, and no higher temporary duties were expected in the current fiscal year, the senior official said.

The three-trigger system removes uncertainty for U.S. exporters even if there are shifts in market availability from various countries during a given year, a senior official said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 156.375 End-of-day quote.-6.32%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 139.375 End-of-day quote.-0.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aMARKETMIND : A month of war
RE
04:03aDaimler Truck sees little impact from Ukraine, pandemic in 2022
RE
04:02aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
RE
04:02aUK's Johnson says pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves
RE
04:00aCandriam says exposure to russia is 0.002% of total aum, will re…
RE
04:00aCandriam says has excluded russian sovereign debt from sustainab…
RE
04:00aEuropean investment manager candriam says halted all russian inv…
RE
04:00aCandriam says assets under management rose 13% in 2021 to 158 bl…
RE
04:00aAsset manager Candriam stopped Russia investments end-Jan
RE
03:59aLondon Shares Seen Edging Higher; Asia, US Fall
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Clients plead with top custodian banks to stay in Russia
5Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

HOT NEWS