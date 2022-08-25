U.S. Jobless Claims Down 2K to 243K in Aug. 20 Week

By Austen Hufford

U.S. workers' filings for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, as a tight labor market limited the impact of layoffs in a slowing economy.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased to a seasonally adjusted 243,000 last week from a revised 245,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The weekly number has been on an upward trend since reaching a 50-year low in March.

Last week's total was below the 2022 peak set in July of 261,000 but above the 2019 weekly average of 218,000.

The four-week moving average for initial claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 1,500 to 247,000.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving government unemployment payments, decreased by 19,000 to 1.42 million in the week ended Aug. 13. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

