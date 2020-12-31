U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 787K In Dec. 26 Week -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

New applications for unemployment assistance fell during a holiday week clouded with uncertainty around impending changes to benefit payments.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits from regular state programs, a proxy for layoffs, declined by 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26, the Labor Department said Thursday. That marked a second consecutive decline from the three-month high recorded earlier in December, when virus cases were surging and more jurisdictions were bringing back economic restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week's level remains higher than any recorded before this year, although it is down sharply from a peak of nearly seven million in late March.

Early last week, Congress passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill to, in part, add $300-a-week supplement for those receiving unemployment benefits and extend two pandemic-specific programs used by about 14 million people. But then President Trump said he was displeased with the bill, casting doubt over whether he'd sign it into law. He ultimately did sign the measure on Dec. 27.

The higher payments promised in the bill could have motivated some Americans to seek benefits last week, but the lack of clarity about if the bill would become law may have persuaded some would-be applicants to wait. Unemployed workers are not required to file the week they're laid off and not all applications are approved.

