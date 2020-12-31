Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 787K In Dec. 26 Week -- Update

12/31/2020 | 08:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Mackrael

New applications for unemployment assistance fell during a holiday week clouded with uncertainty around impending changes to benefit payments.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits from regular state programs, a proxy for layoffs, declined by 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26, the Labor Department said Thursday. That marked a second consecutive decline from the three-month high recorded earlier in December, when virus cases were surging and more jurisdictions were bringing back economic restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week's level remains higher than any recorded before this year, although it is down sharply from a peak of nearly seven million in late March.

Early last week, Congress passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill to, in part, add $300-a-week supplement for those receiving unemployment benefits and extend two pandemic-specific programs used by about 14 million people. But then President Trump said he was displeased with the bill, casting doubt over whether he'd sign it into law. He ultimately did sign the measure on Dec. 27.

The higher payments promised in the bill could have motivated some Americans to seek benefits last week, but the lack of clarity about if the bill would become law may have persuaded some would-be applicants to wait. Unemployed workers are not required to file the week they're laid off and not all applications are approved.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 0854ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57aBritain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading
RE
08:55aU.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 787K In Dec. 26 Week -- Update
DJ
08:54aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Inflation in December 2020 - CCPI
PU
08:53aEconomic Snapshot December 2020 ...
PU
08:53aCENTRAL BANK OF MONTENEGRO : CBCG donates help to Croatia's citizens
PU
08:48aU.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 787K In Dec. 26 Week
DJ
08:45aEU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row
RE
08:44aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall for second straight week
RE
08:43aOil set for 20% drop in 2020 as lockdowns weigh, market eyes stimulus
RE
08:40aSpain reaches an initial agreement with Britain on Gibraltar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Intel has few good options as investor demands break-up
2McConnell thwarts Trump bid for $2,000 coronavirus economic relief checks
3Exxon signals up to $20 billion writedown to overwhelm 4th-qtr gains in oil, chemicals
4EXCLUSIVE: Chinese regulators probe Ant Group's equity investments - sources
5Vaccines, stimulus set tone for 2021 as year ends on bullish note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ