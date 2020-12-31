Log in
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 787K in Dec. 26 Week -- 2nd Update

12/31/2020 | 10:26am EST
By Kim Mackrael

New applications for unemployment assistance fell last week, a sign of modest improvement during a holiday period clouded with uncertainty around impending changes to benefit payments.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits from regular state programs, a proxy for layoffs, declined by 19,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 in the week ended Dec. 26, the Labor Department said Thursday. That marked a second consecutive decline from the three-month high recorded earlier in December, when virus cases were surging and more jurisdictions were bringing back economic restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week's level remains higher than any recorded before this year, although it is down sharply from a peak of nearly 7 million in late March. The four-week average of claims, which smooths volatile data, rose to the highest level since early October.

Early last week, Congress passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill to, in part, add $300-a-week supplement for those receiving unemployment benefits and extend two pandemic-specific programs used by about 13 million people. But then President Trump said he was displeased with the bill, casting doubt over whether he would sign it into law. He ultimately did sign the measure on Dec. 27.

Weekly jobless claims figures can also be volatile during holiday periods because of challenges with seasonal adjustment.

"Holiday noise and uncertainty about extensions of benefits may have held down claims last week," Oxford Economics economist Nancy Vanden Houten said. She said claims remain at historically high levels, and there's a risk they could rise in the coming weeks in response to the program extensions and supplemental payments.

"While prospects for the economy later in 2021 are upbeat, the economy and labor market will have to navigate some difficult terrain between now and then," Ms. Vanden Houten said. She said high levels of recorded cases and hospitalizations for Covid-19, along with the discovery of new variants of the disease that appear to be more contagious, will likely hold down the recovery until vaccines become more widely available.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1025ET

