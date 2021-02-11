U.S. Jobless Claims Fell 19K to 793K in Feb. 6 Week -- 2nd Update

By Sarah Chaney Cambon

The labor market is offering signs the economy is starting to mend from a steep winter slowdown.

Worker filings for unemployment benefits -- while still high -- decreased to 793,000 last week, well below an early January peak that exceeded 900,000. Employers resumed hiring in January after payrolls fell at the end of 2020, and job openings picked up, driven by growth in industries that have weathered the pandemic relatively well.

The worst of the pandemic's effects on the job market appear to have passed, said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies LLC.

"Things are really starting to improve again in the labor market," she said.

One catalyst is the latest round of government aid, including small-business loans intended to help employers keep and rehire workers, said Ms. Markowska. Another is the relaxation of pandemic-related business restrictions in California and the Northeast.

California lifted its stay-at-home order in late January, allowing restaurants to resume outdoor dining. Restaurant bookings have improved in the state since restrictions were eased, Ms. Markowska said, citing OpenTable data. Hiring in California's leisure-and-hospitality sector is likely to recover from large losses this winter, she added.

Some Northeastern states have also recently eased restrictions. New York City said restaurants can begin indoor dining with limited capacity on Friday. New Jersey's governor announced this month that restaurants, gyms and nail salons can expand indoor capacity limits.

The economy broadly slowed this winter. Job gains stalled and consumers cut back on spending. Many economists say the recovery, in the longer term, is largely dependent on the path of the coronavirus. A successful rollout of vaccines and containment of virus variants will ultimately allow more consumers to feel comfortable with in-person activities and businesses to fully reopen, they say.

Unemployment filings remain above the pre-pandemic peak of 695,000, pointing to the long road ahead for the recovery. About 4.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits through regular state programs in the week ended Jan. 30. So-called continuing claims are well below pandemic highs but still more than double the levels seen a year ago.

"It's still hard to say how quickly things will bounce back from the winter slowdown, but it does seem like things are trending in the right direction," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at job site Glassdoor. December payrolls mainly fell because companies were reluctant to hire workers, not because they were laying them off, he said, referencing a recent Labor Department report.

Laurie Thomas, owner of two San Francisco restaurants, is bringing back workers who were furloughed due to California's ban on outdoor dining this winter.

Ms. Thomas this week reopened the outdoor eating areas for bistro-café Rose's Café and the Mediterranean-inspired Terzo. She plans to "run lean," initially operating with workers necessary for operations, such as chefs, sous chefs and servers. She said the restaurants will hold off on recalling hosts and extra runners, and employment will run at about 50% to 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

"There's the fear of closing down again," Ms. Thomas said. "We're kind of snakebit."

Ms. Thomas is hopeful the restaurants can offer indoor dining soon because the restrictions are limiting sales and staffing levels. She expects in a best-case scenario Rose's Café and Terzo will seat about 50% as many diners this Valentine's Day compared with last.

Many workers are experiencing long spells of joblessness. About 4.8 million Americans who exhausted their regular state benefits were drawing on extended benefits through one of the federal pandemic programs in the week ended Jan. 23, a jump from 3.6 million a week earlier.

The number of individuals receiving aid through a federal program for workers not typically eligible for unemployment benefits, such as gig-economy workers, also increased at the end of January.

The number of claims for all benefits programs, including for those two programs, increased in the week ended Jan. 23 to more than 20 million from nearly 18 million the week before. The pandemic programs were extended through mid-March by the coronavirus-aid package signed into law in December.

Some economists have said that the weekly figures for pandemic unemployment programs are particularly volatile. At the start of the year, many state labor departments were updating their claims systems after former President Trump signed a bill in December extending the federal programs.

About half of people who are currently unemployed are pessimistic about quickly finding a job, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Douglas Montgomery, 52 years old, of Torrance, Calif., was laid off from his consulting job at Warner Bros. Entertainment in November. He said he began sending out dozens of applications for jobs listed on online job sites, many of which were below his skills level, but didn't hear back.

"I just got nowhere with them. I mean nothing," Mr. Montgomery said. "Just, 'Thank you, but you're not the right fit at the moment,' which, quite frankly, is a little shocking but also totally disheartening."

In the past month, Mr. Montgomery has landed a few job interviews but no offer. He believes he is striking out because there are other job applicants who are "95% qualified" for a given role, whereas he might be "85% qualified."

Write to Sarah Chaney Cambon at sarah.chaney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1256ET