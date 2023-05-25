By Gwynn Guilford

Worker filings for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by 4,000 last week but remained at historic lows as the labor market cools gradually.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, reached a seasonally adjusted 229,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The previous week's level was revised down to 225,000, a reduction of 17,000 from the initial report.

Weekly claims rose in recent months from near 200,000 at the start of the year.

The four-week average of weekly claims, which smooths volatility in the weekly numbers, declined to 231,800. Claims averaged about 220,000 a week in 2019, just before the pandemic began when the labor market was also strong.

The number of initial claims has stayed at relatively low levels, even as waves of layoffs hit workers in technology, finance and other industries.

Employers added the most jobs in April since January and the unemployment rate fell to match the lowest reading since 1969. The number of job openings fell in March to a near two-year low, a sign that employers began pulling back on hiring earlier this year, though demand for workers still outstrips the supply of them.

Bustling hiring activity could help explain why, even with job cut announcements piling up, jobless claims haven't budged: laid-off workers are landing jobs too quickly for them to apply for unemployment benefits.

Continuing claims, which reflects the number of people seeking ongoing unemployment benefits, decreased by 5,000 to just under 1.8 million in the week ended May 13. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 0905ET