U.S. Jobless Claims Rose 13K to 196K in Feb. 4 Week

Worker filings for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained historically low, reflecting a tight labor market despite company layoff announcements.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. In 2019, when the labor market also was tight, claims averaged about 220,000 a week.

The four-week moving average of weekly claims, which smooths out volatility, fell slightly to 189,250.

Unemployment claims have remained near prepandemic lows in recent months despite a wave of corporate layoff announcements in industries such as technology, real estate and finance. Businesses in service industries such as restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes have continued to hire, driving a jobs boom that added 1.1 million jobs over the past three months.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of ongoing unemployment-benefits payments, increased by 38,000 to 1.69 million in the week ended Jan. 28. Continuing claims lag by a week.

