Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose 13K to 196K in Feb. 4 Week

02/09/2023 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bryan Mena

Worker filings for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained historically low, reflecting a tight labor market despite company layoff announcements.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. In 2019, when the labor market also was tight, claims averaged about 220,000 a week.

The four-week moving average of weekly claims, which smooths out volatility, fell slightly to 189,250.

Unemployment claims have remained near prepandemic lows in recent months despite a wave of corporate layoff announcements in industries such as technology, real estate and finance. Businesses in service industries such as restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes have continued to hire, driving a jobs boom that added 1.1 million jobs over the past three months.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of ongoing unemployment-benefits payments, increased by 38,000 to 1.69 million in the week ended Jan. 28. Continuing claims lag by a week.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 0909ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:31aIndia's Mahindra to invest $121 million to set up EV facility in Telangana state
RE
09:31aFresenius in talks about deconsolidation of FMC - WirtschaftsWoche
RE
09:28aU.S. forecasters sees start of neutral weather pattern in next couple of months
RE
09:26aUkraine's consumer inflation ticks up to 0.8% in January
RE
09:26aEU parliamentary committee backs greener buildings renovation drive
RE
09:22aMorocco bans some vegetable exports to West Africa amid rising prices
RE
09:21aIndia finds Lithium deposits for first time in country
RE
09:20aBotswana warns of dangers in dash for African minerals
RE
09:17aVolvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO
RE
09:16aSpain's Congress excludes hunting dogs from new animal rights law
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
3British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
4Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..
5ADYEN : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS