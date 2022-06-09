Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose 27K to 229K in June 4 Week

06/09/2022 | 09:16am EDT
By Bryan Mena

New applications for unemployment benefits rose last week above their prepandemic average for the first time since January, adding to signs the hot labor market could be starting to cool a little.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 27,000 to 229,000 last week from the previous week's revised level of 202,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims had been at or below the 2019 average of 218,000 since late January.

The four-week average of new claims, which smooths volatility in the weekly figures, also rose slightly to 215,000 last week. That figure had been increasing since early April until late May when it inched lower.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of people receiving payments from state unemployment programs, remained at 1.3 million in the week ended May 28 -- the lowest point since December 1969. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 0915ET

