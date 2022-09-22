U.S. Jobless Claims Rose 5K to 213K in Sept. 17 Week

By Gabriel T. Rubin

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly after five consecutive weeks of decline as many employers continue to hold on to workers despite a slowing economy.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to a seasonally adjusted 213,000 last week from a revised 208,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The total was slightly lower than the prepandemic average of 218,000 in 2019, when the labor market also was tight.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 216,750.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people who have been unemployed and have received benefits for more than one week, decreased slightly to 1.38 million in the week ended Sept. 10 from the previous week. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

