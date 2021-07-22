Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Jobless Claims Up 51K to 419K in July 17 Week -- Update

07/22/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Bryan Mena

Jobless claims rose last week to a level last recorded in early June, showing the unevenness in the labor market's recovery, while the number of people receiving benefits fell sharply at the start of the month.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, rose by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out volatility in the weekly figures, slightly increased to 385,250. The increase returned the level of claims to near levels recorded in early June.

The total number paid benefits under all programs, including those created in response to the pandemic, fell by more than one million in early July, at a time when many states acted to end such aid.

Continuing unemployment payments through regular state programs decreased by 29,000 to 3,236,000 for the week ended July 10, the lowest level since March 2020. The declining number of people receiving unemployment benefits likely reflects both an improving economy and that about half of the states have ended enhanced benefits that paid recipients an additional $300 a week on top of state payments.

The latest jobless claims figures show the recovery remains uneven. However, with job gains and consumer spending at high levels--along with more Americans getting fully vaccinated--the economy has expanded robustly so far in 2021 and it's expected to continue into next year. The Delta variant of Covid-19, which has become the primary cause of illness tied to the virus, is not expected to jeopardize the U.S. economic recovery.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 0905ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aVERBATIM : ECB Lagarde's Monetary Policy Statement, July 22, 2021
DJ
09:07aExclusive-EU set to okay AerCap's $30 billion GE deal without conditions -sources
RE
09:06aBank of England to ease rule for small lenders to boost competition
RE
09:06aU.S. Jobless Claims Up 51K to 419K in July 17 Week -- Update
DJ
09:05aWall Street set for muted open as jobless claims rise
RE
09:05aU.S. retailers scramble to stock shelves as kids head back to school
RE
09:03aSophos Acquires Braintrace to Boost Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem with Braintrace's Network Detection and Response (NDR) Technology
GL
08:53aSpending to fight U.S. unemployment fraud brings boost, scrutiny to Alphabet-funded ID.me
RE
08:49aU.S. Jobless Claims Up 51K to 419K in July 17 Week
DJ
08:46aIndian shares end higher on strong corporate earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
2Euro slips after ECB pledges low rates for even longer
3'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS