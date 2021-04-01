Log in
U.S. Jobless Claims Up 61K to 719K in March 27 Week -- Update

04/01/2021 | 09:09am EDT
By Amara Omeokwe

Filings for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained near their lowest levels since the pandemic's onset, amid signs of a broader U.S. economic recovery.

Workers filed 719,000 initial jobless claims, on a seasonally adjusted basis, in the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. The increase followed a downward revision of 658,000 initial claims the prior week, the lowest point of the pandemic.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out volatility in the numbers, fell to 719,000, its lowest point since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, remain well above pre-pandemic levels--the weekly average in 2019 was 218,000--but have trended downward since the start of the year.

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 0908ET

