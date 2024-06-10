By Ed Frankl

U.S. employment is likely to continue to expand this year, according to a monthly gauge of employment trends, coming after payroll data last week showed the labor market added a bumper number of new jobs.

The Conference Board's employment trends index rose to 111.44 in May from a downwardly revised 110.48 in April, the private research group said Monday.

"May's uptick signals employment could increase in the second half of 2024, but the [index's] longer-term downward trajectory signals the high level of monthly increases in employment observed post-pandemic could slow down," said Will Baltrus, associate economist at The Conference Board.

Still, the index remains above its prepandemic level, showing that on aggregate job losses are less likely than a deceleration in hiring, he added.

The index's findings come after Labor Department data published Friday showed the U.S. added 272,000 more jobs in May, far beyond expectations, despite an uptick in the unemployment rate. It confirmed that the labor market remains resilient, Baltrus said.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment that aggregates eight indicators. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, while turning points in the index suggest a change in the number of jobs is likely to occur in the short term.

Six of the eight components used to compose the overall index drove the upward reading, including a smaller proportion of people saying jobs are hard to get.

Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-24 1044ET