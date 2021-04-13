U.S. Justice Department backs extending ban on fentanyl copycats

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
has signaled support for legislation to extend by seven months a
ban on illegal copycat versions of fentanyl, the powerful
synthetic painkiller that has helped fuel the nation's opioid
epidemic.
Without action from Congress, the temporary ban on all
variants of fentanyl - a drug 100 times more potent than
morphine - would expire on May 6. The department said in a
statement late on Monday it intends to "work with Congress to
seek a clean, seven-month extension to prevent this important
law enforcement tool from lapsing."
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration since 2018 has
sought to crack down on the proliferation of chemical
look-alikes of fentanyl, known as "analogs," by classifying
them as so-called Schedule 1 drugs, meaning like heroin they are
highly addictive and have no medical use.
Fentanyl has been linked to large numbers of deaths as the
United States battles a decades-old opioid epidemic. Many of the
fentanyl analogs that have flooded America's streets were
manufactured in China or Mexico.
The DEA under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump lobbied
Congress to make permanent a temporary ban on all fentanyl
chemical copycats, both to deter their importation and to make
it easier for prosecutors to bring drug trafficking cases.
Before the class-wide ban, the DEA and the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) were required to undertake a rigorous
scientific study of each individual new variant of fentanyl
found on the streets before it could be added to Schedule 1.
Congress has balked at making the ban permanent amid
concerns voiced by criminal justice advocates and some
researchers that such action could make it harder for scientists
to win approval for studying the substances and could lead to
mass incarceration of low-level drug dealers and addicts.
The Justice Department's statement acknowledged these
concerns, saying it intends to "address legitimate concerns
related to mandatory minimums (prison terms) and researcher
access to these substances."
In a statement, a Republican aide on the Senate Judiciary
Committee said that while it is "good to see the Biden
administration acknowledge the ban is working," the Justice
Department's proposed seven-month extension "does not provide
Congress enough time to develop a more permanent fix to reduce
synthetic fentanyl importation, overdoses and prosecutions.”
