Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Justice Department moves to eliminate cocaine sentencing disparity

12/16/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

The change, outlined in a pair of internal released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a major win for criminal justice reform advocates, who point out that the current sentencing regime has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black Americans since the policy was adopted nearly 40 years ago.

Mandatory minimum sentences for crack-related offenses are currently 18 times lengthier than those for powder cocaine. The Justice Department has supported eliminating that disparity and a bipartisan group of lawmakers is working on legislation that would significantly reduce it.

In the memos, Garland instructs prosecutors to treat "crack cocaine defendants no differently than for defendants in powder cocaine cases" when they are charging defendants and making sentencing recommendations.

They also instruct prosecutors to reserve charges involving mandatory minimums to situations in which there are certain aggravating factors, such as leadership of an organized crime group.

Advocates welcomed the move, but added that codifying the change into law was key.

"Today's announcement recognizes this injustice and takes steps to finally strike parity between powder and crack cocaine sentences when there is no pharmacological differences in the substances," Democratic Senator Cory Booker, a sponsor of legislation regarding cocaine sentencing, said in a statement.

The move comes as Senate negotiators close in on a deal to tuck a measure narrowing sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine into a year-end spending bill. 

In 1986, Congress passed a law to establish mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking offenses, which treated crack and powder cocaine offenses using a 100-to-1 ratio. Under that formula, a person convicted for selling 5 grams of crack cocaine was treated the same as someone who sold 500 grams of powder cocaine. That proportion was narrowed to 18 to 1 in 2010.

The guidance from Garland goes into effect in 30 days. It does not apply retroactively.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone and Aurora Ellis)

By Gram Slattery


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:45pCrypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG
RE
05:44pBiden admin says U.S. wrongly revoked Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.50% to $1.0587 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.99% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pCredit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
05:32p'Was left guessing' -journalist Rupar discusses Twitter suspension
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.60% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
5For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings

HOT NEWS