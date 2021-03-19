Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Justice Department probing Visa over debit practices

03/19/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - The Justice Department is looking at Visa Inc's debit practices, the company said on Friday, after reports the United States was investigating whether the credit card company uses anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has informed Visa of its plans to open an investigation into Visa's U.S. debit practices," the company said in a securities filing. "We have received a notice to preserve relevant documents related to the investigation."

The Justice Department is probing whether Visa uses anticompetitive practices in the debit-card market, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said the Justice Department's antitrust division was looking in to whether Visa limited merchants' ability to route debit-card transactions over card networks that are often less expensive.

"We believe Visa's U.S. debit practices are in compliance with applicable laws," the company said. "Visa is cooperating with the Department of Justice."

Visa shares fell sharply on Friday, sinking 6.2% to close at $206.90.

The Justice Department declined comment on Friday.

Merchants have long complained about the high cost of network fees, or interchange fees, which can be 2% or more of each transaction and go to the financial institutions behind the transactions.

Industry group the Merchants Payments Coalition, which fights so-called swipe fees, called the probe good news. "The MPC has been concerned about these practices to limit debit routing for years and it's great to see the Department of Justice looking in to it," said spokesman Craig Shearman.

While such investigations are not unusual, this one comes amid a greater interest in the digital marketplace.

Earlier this year, Visa and fintech startup Plaid called off a $5.3 billion merger after the government sued to stop the deal and called Visa a "monopolist in online debit transactions."

The Justice Department has previously investigated the credit card payments industry but settled with Visa and Mastercard Inc in 2010 when they agreed to allow merchants to offer consumers incentives to use a low-cost credit card.

American Express refused to settle. It took its battle with the Justice Department all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2018 that it was legal for American Express to forbid merchants from trying to steer consumers to cheaper cards.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -1.31% 140.71 Delayed Quote.17.92%
VISA -6.24% 206.9 Delayed Quote.0.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pU.S. Fed to let bank-leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule
RE
05:22pTesla cars banned from China's military complexes on security concerns - sources
RE
05:19pU.S. Justice Department probing Visa over debit practices
RE
05:03pTSX rises 0.09% to 18,854.00
RE
04:59pUtilities Tack Up As Treasury Yields Tick Down -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:57pCommunications Services Gain After Amazon Strikes NFL Deal -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:54pRoyal Caribbean to return to the Caribbean with vaccinated guests in June
RE
04:54pTech Drops Again Amid Rotation Out Of Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:49pU.S. Treasury yields ease from peaks, oil prices rebound
RE
04:49pRoyal Caribbean to return to the Caribbean with vaccinated guests in June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Down and up again
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
5CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Rubraca® (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Surviva..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ