U.S. Justice Department revises policies to coax companies to disclose wrongdoing -official

01/17/2023 | 02:45pm EST
The U.S. Department of Justice Building is pictured

(Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department official on Tuesday said the agency is rolling out new policies aimed at boosting incentives for companies to disclose any misconduct they uncover to authorities.

The revisions to the agency's existing policy apply to all corporate criminal matters handled by the Justice Department's criminal division, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the unit said in remarks prepared for an event at Georgetown University.

The Justice Department will not prosecute companies if they immediately disclose issues they uncover, provide "extraordinary cooperation" and undertake "extraordinary remediation," according to the prepared remarks.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
