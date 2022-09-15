Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Justice Department to crack down on repeat corporate offenders

09/15/2022 | 09:22pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco Speaks at Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will make it harder for companies to enter into multiple settlements that defer or waive prosecutions, part of a shift toward tougher enforcement of white-collar crime.

    At an event at New York University, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will announce steps the department plans to take to make it more attractive for companies to pay for corporate penalties by clawing back executive compensation rather than burdening shareholders, the department said.

Companies that voluntarily report misconduct and cooperate with investigators will not be required to plead guilty in most cases, Monaco will announce, an effort to encourage companies to invest in compliance. The department will also require companies that choose to cooperate with prosecutors to do so more quickly.

The announcement comes as the Justice Department shifts its approach toward corporate offenders under Democratic President Joe Biden after white-collar prosecutions fell to an all-time low during Republican former President Donald Trump's administration.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pU.S. stocks slip while yields rise, Fed in focus
RE
04:32pNY Public Service Commision initiates act to decarbonise buildings
RE
04:31pDoubleline's gundlach says odds of 2023 recession pretty high…
RE
04:30pDoubleline's jeffrey gundlach says " we're not really in a reces…
RE
04:27pMaterials Down on Growth Concerns -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:24pEnergy Down Sharply After Weak Economic Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:22pTaliban condemn U.S. move to form Swiss-based trust for Afghan central bank funds
RE
04:22pU.S. Justice Department to crack down on repeat corporate offenders
RE
04:18pMore Manhattan workers returning to office - survey
RE
04:17pU.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intertek : Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FEDS Drone-powe..
2INDITEX : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
3UK public inflation expectations at record high for coming year - BoE s..
4British e-commerce group THG's core earnings slump 60%
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Netflix, Nordstrom, Phillips 66, ..

HOT NEWS