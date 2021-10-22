U.S. Justice Dept launches new discriminatory lending initiative

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of
Justice is launching a nationwide initiative to combat
discriminatory lending practices, Attorney General Merrick
Garland said on Friday.
Garland said the illegal practice of "redlining," or
avoiding lending to minority neighborhoods, remained a
persistent problem, and the federal government was devoted more
resources to identifying it and punishing lenders.
"Today, we are committing ourselves to addressing modern-day
redlining by making far more robust use of our fair lending
authorities," he said. The new initiative will tackle fair
lending issues "on a broader geographic scale than the Justice
Department has ever done before," he added.
Specifically, Garland said authorities nationwide are
partnering with banking and consumer regulators, including the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, which monitors national banks.
The government already has several fair lending probes open,
and expects more to come shortly, he said.
Garland also announced the first settlement under the
initiative, of $8.85 million, with Tennessee's TrustMark
National Bank, which the government said avoided offering home
loans in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Officials said they would focus on modern ways lenders could
discriminate against borrowers. Rohit Chopra, director of the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, singled out "digital
redlining disguised through so-called neutral algorithms."
"Algorithms can help remove bias, but black box underwriting
decisions are not necessarily creating a more level playing
field," he said at the announcement. "We will not allow
robo-discrimination to proliferate."
