U.S. LNG exports both a lifeline and a drain for Europe in 2023: Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec 20 (Reuters) - Record liquefied
natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States helped soften
the blow to Europe from sharply lower Russian pipelined natural
gas supplies in 2022, and will remain a vital energy source for
the continent in 2023.
But the surging cost of U.S. LNG supplies - which have
roughly doubled since late 2021 - look set to come under closer
scrutiny in 2023 as governments, utilities and households across
Europe move to mend tattered budgets.
Soaring LNG price tags were somewhat overlooked in 2022 as
governments prioritized energy security over all else amid the
turmoil triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Greater focus on costs - and cost cutting - is likely in
2023, however, which may bring into stark relief how Europe
continues to depend on imported energy supplies even after the
painful severing of ties with Russia.
This in turn may further accelerate Europe's efforts to
transition away from all fossil fuels even as the region looks
set to further step up LNG imports from the United States and
elsewhere to sustain vital energy supplies over the near term.
U.S. PREEMINENCE
U.S. LNG exporters boosted shipments to Europe by more than
137% in the first 11 months of 2022 from the same period in
2021, according to data from Kpler, supplying more than half of
Europe's imported LNG and helping the region weather a more than
54% plunge in piped shipments from Russia.
The United States looks set to remain Europe's top LNG
seller in 2023 as U.S. LNG exporters have greater volumes of LNG
available for spot market purchases than other major exporters
like Qatar, and as additional U.S. export capacity comes on
line.
U.S. exporters also enjoy a significant freight cost
advantage over Australia and Qatar - the world's largest overall
LNG exporters.
The journey time from Cove Point, USA to Brunsbuttel port in
Germany - Europe's largest gas consumer - is roughly half that
to the same port from Qatar, and a third of the journey time
from Australia.
The only major LNG exporter that is in closer proximity to
Europe's top buyers is Algeria, but sellers there are expected
to struggle to boost volumes available for Europe as a majority
of cargoes are already spoken for by other buyers under
long-term contracts.
This means that the United States will remain the primary
supplier of LNG to Europe for at least 2023. This will likely
generate even greater revenue for U.S exporters after a record
2022, which totaled $35 billion through September, compared to
$8.3 billion over the same period in 2021, U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) data shows.
CLEAR COSTS
U.S. LNG exports are on course to average close to 10
million cubic meters a month in 2022, according to Kpler,
compared to an average of 4.6 million in 2021.
With Europe facing critical gas shortages as Russian
pipeline volumes dropped in response to Western sanctions, each
cargo of U.S. LNG was highly valued by energy companies charged
with keeping power supplies flowing across the continent.
But at an average of close to $4 billion a month, the cost
of those U.S. supplies was significant, placing a mounting
burden on governments and utilities that have also grappled with
mounting expenditures in other areas as well.
In 2023, as focus turns to repairing the damage done by the
Russia-Ukraine conflict, authorities are expected to weigh the
value of every energy supply investment and expense, and
determine the best use of scarce funds that will ensure
sufficient near-term supplies and help accelerate the longer
term transition away from fossil fuels.
U.S. LNG looks set to be the obvious solution to plugging
the near-term energy supply gap.
But over the longer run, the high price of those imports may
work against U.S. LNG exporters and speed up Europe's campaign
to reduce reliance on energy product imports by generating more
power supplies at home.
