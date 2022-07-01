U.S. LNG exports fall to lowest since Feb after Freeport explosion -data

HOUSTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. exports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in June fell to the lowest in four months,
data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, after the country's
second-largest LNG plant was shut by an explosion.
LNG shipments from the United States to Europe had rocketed
before the June 8 blast, which knocked out Freeport LNG. The
plant had been exporting about 1.9 billion cubic feet per day.
Partial operations could resume in October, the company said.
A total of 90 LNG tankers departed from U.S. ports last
month carrying 6.42 million tonnes, 11% below the prior month's
7.24 million tonnes, according to preliminary data, based on
vessel flows.
Europe once again was the main destination with 61% of
cargoes heading that direction, followed by Asia with 24% of
shipments. Exports to Latin America and the Caribbean continued
to gain, boosted by Brazil and Argentina, as the Southern
Hemisphere's winter increased demand.
At least six tankers that were to load at Freeport LNG in
Quintana, Texas, in June were diverted to other U.S. and
Caribbean terminals.
On Thursday, a U.S. pipeline regulator said Freeport LNG
will not be allowed to repair or restart operations until it
addresses risks to public safety.
The outage has exacerbated global LNG shortages amid reduced
gas flows from Russia, while weighing heavily on U.S. natural
gas prices.
U.S. gas futures jumped about 8% on Friday ahead of the long
three-day U.S. July 4 holiday due to a technical bounce and
forecasts of hotter weather that will push demand up over the
next two weeks.
But the lower LNG exports also are allowing U.S. utilities
to boost gas storage ahead of the winter, said Rystad Energy's
analyst Lu Ming Pang in a note to clients this week.
Current U.S. storage levels are 12.3% lower than a year ago
and 13.2% below the five-year average, according to Rystad's
figures.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)