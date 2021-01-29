U.S. Labor Department issues COVID-19 workplace safety guidance

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on
Friday issued guidance for safe workplaces during the COVID-19
pandemic, which could allow sick employees to stay at home
without fear of losing their jobs.
This followed a request by President Joe Biden last week for
the department to consider clarifying that workers have a
federally guaranteed right to decline employment that would
jeopardize their health and still qualify for unemployment
insurance if they do so.
The guidance issued by the department's Occupational Safety
and Health Administration (OSHA) outlines key measures for
limiting the coronavirus' spread, including ensuring infected or
potentially infected people are not in the workplace,
implementing and following physical distancing protocols and
using surgical masks or cloth face coverings.
It also provides guidance on use of personal protective
equipment, improving ventilation, good hygiene and routine
cleaning. But the guidance is not a standard or regulation, and
it creates no new legal obligations.
"Employers and workers can help our nation fight and
overcome this deadly pandemic by committing themselves to making
their workplaces as safe as possible," said M. Patricia Smith,
senior counselor to the Secretary of Labor. "The recommendations
in OSHA's updated guidance will help us defeat the virus,
strengthen our economy and bring an end to the staggering human
and economic toll that the coronavirus has taken on our nation."
More than 25 million people have been infected with the
virus and over 425,000 have died since the pandemic started in
the United States.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Daniel Wallis)