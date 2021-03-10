U.S. Labor Department will not enforce Trump-era investment rules

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor
said on Wednesday it will not enforce two rules finalized in the
last days of the Trump administration that curb investments
based on environmental and social factors and shareholder voting
in corporate meetings.
The rules cover trillions of dollars in retirement accounts.
Investors and their advocates criticized the business-friendly
measures as misguided as they have pushed companies on corporate
ballots to address issues ranging from systemic racism to
climate change. More money is also flowing to managers that use
environmental and social factors to select securities.
Trump administration officials had said the rules focused
investment managers on retirees' financial interests and
"material" risks to returns, rather than possible political
issues.
President Joe Biden has said government agencies should
review regulations that do not protect the environment, bringing
the rules under scrutiny.
Reuters first reported that the Labor Department was
expected to not enforce the rules.
The Labor Department said it has heard from stakeholders
that the rules created confusion and had a "chilling effect" on
asset managers using environmental, social and governance
factors to help guide investment decisions.
The Labor Department plans to revisit the rules.
The Trump administration rules created a perception that
asset managers could run afoul of U.S. regulations if they
exercised ordinary shareholder rights - like voting proxies - or
if they included environmental, social and governance factors in
analyzing investments, said Ali Khawar, principal deputy
assistant secretary for the Employee Benefits Security
Administration.
