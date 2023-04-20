By Xavier Fontdegloria

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles fell again in March, pointing to an upcoming downturn in economic activity after the indicator has declined every month in the last year.

The Conference Board said Thursday that its Leading Economic Index decreased 1.2% to 108.4 in March after declining by a revised 0.5% in February, the lowest level since November 2020 and its 12th consecutive monthly drop. The last time the series was this negative for this long was from 2007 to 2009.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to fall 0.7%.

The data is consistent with worsening economic conditions ahead, said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, senior manager, business cycle indicators, at The Conference Board.

"The weaknesses among the index's components were widespread in March and have been so over the past six months, which pushed the growth rate of the LEI deeper into negative territory," she said.

The Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices, and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle.

Only stock prices and manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials contributed positively to the index over the last six months, Ms. Zabinska-La Monica said.

The Conference Board expects economic weakness to intensify and spread more widely through the U.S. economy in the coming months. It also sees a recession starting in mid-2023.

The Coincident Economic Index--a measure of current economic activity--increased 0.2% to 110.2 in March, while the Lagging Economic Index fell 0.2% to 118.3, The Conference Board said.

