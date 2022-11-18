U.S. Leading Economic Index Fell in October, Showing Further Recession Signals

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles decreased in October, adding to evidence of a likely upcoming recession.

Private-research group The Conference Board said Friday that its Leading Economic Index fell 0.8% to 114.9 in October after a 0.5% decline in September. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to slide 0.4% on month.

"The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board.

The downturn in the index reflects consumers' worsening outlook amid high inflation and rising interest rates, as well as declining prospects for housing construction and manufacturing, he said.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices, and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

The Conference Board expects U.S. real gross domestic product to grow 1.8% on year in 2022, and says a recession is likely to start around year-end and last through mid-2023.

The Coincident Economic Index--a measure of current economic activity--rose 0.2% in October to 109.3, while the Lagging Economic Index increased 0.1% to 116.3, The Conference Board said.

