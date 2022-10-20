U.S. Leading Economic Index Signals Upcoming Recession

By Xavier Fontdegloria

An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles fell in September, resuming the downward trajectory of recent months and signaling an elevated likelihood the economy will fall into a recession.

The Leading Economic Index compiled by private-research group The Conference Board decreased 0.4% to 115.9 in September after remaining unchanged in August, data published Thursday showed.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decrease 0.3%.

The indicator's persistent downward trajectory in recent months suggests a recession is increasingly likely before year end, said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at the Conference Board.

"Amid high inflation, slowing labor markets, rising interest rates, and tighter credit conditions, The Conference Board forecasts real gross domestic product growth will be 1.5% year-over-year in 2022, before slowing further in the first half of next year," he said.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices, and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

In September, weaknesses among the leading indicators was widespread, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

The Coincident Economic Index--a measure of current economic activity--rose 0.2% in September to 108.9, while the Lagging Economic Index increased 0.6% to 116.2.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1028ET