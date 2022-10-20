Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Leading Economic Index Signals Upcoming Recession

10/20/2022 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


An economic index that measures U.S. business cycles fell in September, resuming the downward trajectory of recent months and signaling an elevated likelihood the economy will fall into a recession.

The Leading Economic Index compiled by private-research group The Conference Board decreased 0.4% to 115.9 in September after remaining unchanged in August, data published Thursday showed.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decrease 0.3%.

The indicator's persistent downward trajectory in recent months suggests a recession is increasingly likely before year end, said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at the Conference Board.

"Amid high inflation, slowing labor markets, rising interest rates, and tighter credit conditions, The Conference Board forecasts real gross domestic product growth will be 1.5% year-over-year in 2022, before slowing further in the first half of next year," he said.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index is a predictive variable that anticipates turning points in the business cycle by around seven months. The indicator is based on 10 components, among them initial claims for unemployment insurance, manufacturers' new orders, building permits of new private housing units, stock prices, and consumers expectations. It is intended to signal swings in the business cycle and to smooth out some of the volatility of individual indicators.

In September, weaknesses among the leading indicators was widespread, Mr. Ozyildirim said.

The Coincident Economic Index--a measure of current economic activity--rose 0.2% in September to 108.9, while the Lagging Economic Index increased 0.6% to 116.2.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1028ET

Latest news "Economy"
10:37aWall St rises as upbeat corporate forecasts trump UK political shock
RE
10:36aGerman government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs
RE
10:36aIndia competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
RE
10:35aBiden: U.S., Britain are strong allies and enduring friends
RE
10:35aMeta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content
RE
10:34aTexas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent
RE
10:32aU.s. natural gas futures extend declines, down 2%, after eia rep…
RE
10:31aSpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia
RE
10:29aU.S. Leading Economic Index Signals Upcoming Recession
DJ
10:28aNigerian telecoms regulator rejects 10% hike in mobile services costs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4Information provider Relx says revenue up 9% in year to date
5Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown

HOT NEWS