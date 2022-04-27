U.S. MONITORING IMPACT OF UKRAINE WAR ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIES VERY…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Multibaggers
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Moat
Cybersecurity
Hydrogen
uranium
Blockchain
Financial Data
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Moat
Cybersecurity
Hydrogen
uranium
Blockchain
Financial Data
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. MONITORING IMPACT OF UKRAINE WAR ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIES VERY…
04/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. MONITORING IMPACT OF UKRAINE WAR ON EUROPEAN ECONOMIES VERY CAREFULLY-OFFICIAL
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47p
Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
RE
05:45p
Driller Helmerich and Payne's earnings top estimates as activity rebounds
RE
05:41p
The WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 95.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41p
Euro Lost 0.73% to $1.0560 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41p
Sterling Lost 0.23% to $1.2544 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41p
Dollar Gains 0.94% to 128.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38p
Explainer-What charges do Archegos founder and former CFO face?
RE
05:37p
Fed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
RE
05:37p
Tech Up as Microsoft Earnings Quell Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:33p
U.S., Russia swap prisoners Reed and Yaroshenko amid war tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
2
Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
3
S&P 500 ends higher, supported by Microsoft
4
Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
5
Blue Cap AG with significant improvement in revenue and earnings in the..
More news
HOT NEWS
MATTEL, INC.
+10.76%
Mattel posts surprise profit as retailers load up on Barbies, Hot Wheels
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICA.
-9.27%
Fennec Pharmaceuticals : FDA Accepts Pedmark Application's Resubmission
THE BOEING COMPANY
-7.53%
Boeing Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
TECK RESOURCES LIMIT.
+11.71%
Resource company earnings help TSX end losing streak
POET TECHNOLOGIES IN.
-5.30%
POET Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
-1.47%
Pot producer Canopy to cut 250 jobs in profitability bid
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave