Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. MUNICIPAL BOND FUNDS ATTRACT $1.6 BILLION, THIRTEENTH STRAIGHT WEEKLY INFLOW -LIPPER

02/04/2021 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. MUNICIPAL BOND FUNDS ATTRACT $1.6 BILLION, THIRTEENTH STRAIGHT WEEKLY INFLOW -LIPPER


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:41aU.s. municipal bond funds attract $1.6 billion, thirteenth straight weekly inflow -lipper
RE
09:41aU.s.-based taxable bond funds attract $12 billion, bigggest weekly inflow since october -lipper
RE
07:24aBoE finds most banks need quick fixes to handle sub-zero rates
RE
05:15aExplainer-How do negative interest rates work?
RE
02:44aBoE's Bailey says MPC has 'range of views' on negative rates
RE
02/03Asian stocks ease on China liquidity worries, stimulus hopes lift U.S. bond yields
RE
02/03ALIBABA SETS INITIAL PRICE GUIDANCE ON $5 BILLION BOND OFFERING : term sheet
RE
02/03Alibaba bond offering consists of four tranches of 10-yr, 20-yr, 30-yr and 40-yr - term sheet
RE
02/03Alibaba gives initial price guidance for up to $5 bln bond offering at ust20 + 140bps for 20-yr bond - term sheet
RE
02/03Alibaba gives initial price guidance for up to $5 bln bond offering at ust10 + 130 bps for 10-yr bond - term sheet
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
3BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ