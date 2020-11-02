U.S. Manufacturing Activity Accelerates Its Expansion Pace in October -- ISM

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continued to grow at a high level in October fueled by a strong demand for consumer and capital goods, data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Monday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI for October came in at 59.3, up 3.9 percentage points from September's 55.4 level.

The reading is above expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted the PMI to be at 56.0.

The indicator signals that the manufacturing economy continued its recovery in October, ISM said, with all five subindexes in moderate to strong growth territory.

"Survey Committee members reported that their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories; with every month, they are becoming more proficient at expanding output," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The month-over-month gain of 3.9 percentage points is the second-biggest positive change in the Manufacturing since May 2009, the report said.

ISM compiles the PMI from a survey of manufacturing supply executives whose responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared with the previous one in certain areas of business activity. A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while below 50 indicates that it is generally declining. October marks the fifth consecutive month of gains for the index.

The production index edged up to 63 from 61 a month earlier, while the new orders surged to 67.9 from September's 60.2.

The employment index swung to expansion territory and came in at 53.2, 3.6 percentage points above the 49.6 reading the prior month.

The inventories index registered 51.9, 4.8 points higher than the September reading of 47.1. The prices index climbed to 65.5, up 2.7 points.

Five of the big six industry sectors continued to expand compared with the previous month, the report said. And of the 18 manufacturing industries, 15 reported growth in October.

October's manufacturing PMI also signaled that the U.S. overall economic activity is rebuilding, as a reading above 42.8 over a period of time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the sixth consecutive month in which the PMI indicated such expansion.

"Manufacturing performed well for the third straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering growth indicative of a normal expansion cycle. While certain industry sectors are experiencing difficulties that will continue in the near term, the overall manufacturing community continues to exceed expectations," Mr. Fiore said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1036ET