U.S. Manufacturing Activity Slowed Further in October -- IHS Markit

By Xavier Fontdegloria

The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to lose momentum in October as factory production remained constrained by supply-chain bottlenecks, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

The final U.S. Manufacturing Business Activity PMI for October came in at 58.4, data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The reading is below the 60.7 level registered in September, and lower than the preliminary estimate of 59.2.

The indicator suggests that the U.S. manufacturing sector is growing, as a reading above 50 indicates an expansion of activity, while below this threshold signals a contraction. However, the overall upturn slowed to the softest rate in 2021 so far, the report said.

Companies continued to highlight strong demand, but some reported that raw material shortages were hampering demand from clients, IHS Markit said.

"October saw U.S. manufacturers report yet another near-record lengthening of supply chains, with shortages of components constraining production growth to the lowest since July of last year," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

The rate of input cost inflation remained substantial at the start of the fourth quarter, as increases in vendor prices and greater transportation surcharges pushed costs up. Firms continued to partially pass on higher costs to clients, and the rate of charge inflation accelerated to the fastest on record.

The data suggest that inflationary pressures continue to build and look unlikely to abate to any significant degree any time soon, Mr. Williamson said.

