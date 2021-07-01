Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Manufacturing Sector Expanded Sharply in June But Supply Woes Persisted -- ISM

07/01/2021 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria

U.S. manufacturing activity grew robustly in June amid strong demand, but the growth pace lost some steam as supply-chain strains and labor shortages continued to weigh on production.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI decreased to 60.6 in June from 61.2 in May, according to data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management released Thursday. The reading is slightly below forecasts from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected the index to stand at 61.0.

Data for June signal that factory activity across the country expanded strongly, with four out of five subindexes that form the headline index in growth territory--except for the employment index. A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while below 50 indicates that it is generally declining.

Momentum in the U.S. manufacturing sector is strong as consumers continue to spend on goods and companies need to rebuild their inventories. However, goods producers can't keep up with demand amid widespread materials and labor shortages. These supply-chain and logistics bottlenecks could take time to unwind and extend to early next year, economists say.

"Record-long raw-material lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products are continuing to affect all segments of the manufacturing economy," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Demand continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace than in May. The new orders index fell slightly to 66 from 67 the previous month, customers' inventories index remained at a very low level at 30.8 and the backlog of orders eased somewhat to 64.5 from 70.6 in May.

The production index increased to 60.8 from 58.5. The employment index fell into contraction after expanding for six straight months as respondents reported difficulties in attracting and retaining labor.

"Labor challenges across the entire value chain continue to be the major obstacles to increasing growth," Mr. Fiore said.

Data didn't provide any significant sign that pressures on supply chains eased significantly in June. The supplier delivery index fell slightly to 75.1 but remained at high levels, while the inventories index increased to 51.1 from 50.8 the previous month.

Cost pressures continued to build up in June compared with the previous month. The prices index climbed to 92.1 from 88.0 in May, indicating continued supplier pricing power and scarcity of supply chain goods.

"Higher prices, inflation and lack of available labor are impacting all organizations in our supply chain," a respondent from the electrical equipment sector said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1049ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51aHENNES & MAURITZ  : H&M returns to profit, China sales hit by boycott
RE
10:51aGeneral Motors reports 40% jump in second-quarter U.S. auto sales
RE
10:50aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Expanded Sharply in June But Supply Woes Persisted -- ISM
DJ
10:46aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs at 21-year low as labor market heals
RE
10:46aSterling slips to April low after BoE warns of over-reaction to inflation
RE
10:45aS&P 500 begins second half of 2021 at new peak as labor market heals
RE
10:44aConstruction spending unexpectedly falls in May
RE
10:24aFormer Cisco cybersecurity chief joins MeasuredRisk's board of directors
PR
10:21aU.S. Manufacturing Sector Growth Held Up in June Amid Worsening Supply-Chain Strains -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Cryptocurrencies once again in the 10 worst ETFs of the week in terms of performance
TI
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar hits 3-month high, eyes on payrolls
3EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources
4BARCLAYS PLC : U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test
5Dealmakers drown in deals in second-quarter M&A frenzy

HOT NEWS