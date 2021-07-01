Log in
U.S. Manufacturing Sector Growth Held Up in June Amid Worsening Supply-Chain Strains -- IHS Markit

07/01/2021 | 10:21am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria

U.S. manufacturing activity continued to expand in June at a strong pace, matching the record-high growth rate reached in the previous month, but supply chain disruptions weighed on production capacity.

The final reading for the U.S. Manufacturing Business Activity PMI Index was 62.1 in June, unchanged from May but down from the preliminary reading of 62.6, according to data from IHS Markit released Thursday.

The index is slightly below expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who expected the PMI to come in at 62.6. Any reading above the 50-point level indicates expansion.

The upturn was driven by a expansions in production and new orders, signalling strong demand, albeit the growth rate of new orders eased from May's record-high. Companies surveyed noted more demand from both new and existing clients as the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions spurred activity, the report said.

However, output growth continued to be hit by severe supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages.

"The strength of the upturn continued to be impeded by capacity constraints and shortages of both materials and labor, meaning concerns over prices have continued to build," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent on record in June amid component shortages and transportation issues, IHS Markit said. Input costs also rose at the fastest pace in the survey's history and manufacturers were able to partially pass on these costs to clients.

"Capacity needs to be boosted and supply chains need to improve to help alleviate some of the inflationary pressures," Mr. Williamson said. Many companies reported increasing difficulties filling vacancies in June and fear that raising Covid-19 infection waves in Asia could add to supply-chain issues, he said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1020ET

