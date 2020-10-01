Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Manufacturing Sector Keeps Up Momentum in September -- ISM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:36am EDT

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector kept growing at a solid pace in September, albeit at a slightly slower speed than that of August, data from a survey compiled by the Institute for Supply Management showed Thursday.

The ISM Manufacturing Report on Business PMI for September stood at 55.4, down 0.6 percentage points from the August reading of 56.0.

The figure misses expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted the PMI to be at 56.3.

This indicator signaled a continued rebuilding of economic activity during the month, ISM said, with all subindexes either remaining in moderate to strong growth territory or slowing their rate of contraction.

"After the coronavirus pandemic brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in September," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. Respondents said their companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories and are becoming more proficient at maintaining output, he said.

ISM compiles the PMI from a survey of manufacturing supply executives whose responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared with the previous one in certain areas of business activity. A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while below 50 indicates that it is generally declining.

The production index edged down to 61 from 63.3 a month earlier, while the new orders fell to 60.2 from August's 67.6.

The employment index, despite increasing by 3.2 points to 49.6, remained in contraction territory, signaling a fractional contraction in employment in September compared with the prior month.

The inventories index registered 47.1, 2.7 points higher than the August reading of 44.4. The prices index climbed to 62.8, up 3.3 points from the August reading of 59.5.

Five of the big six industry sectors expanded, the report said. And of the 18 manufacturing industries, 14 reported growth in September.

September's manufacturing PMI also signaled that the U.S. overall economic activity is rebuilding, as a reading above 42.8 over a period of time generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. This is the fifth consecutive month in which the PMI indicated such expansion.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:05aPelosi, Mnuchin approach 11th hour on U.S. COVID-19 aid talks
RE
11:04aStudy sounds alarm on 5G fake news, EU needs to promote benefits
RE
11:03aConsumer Spending Rises in August, but Incomes Pose Hurdle for U.S Recovery -- Update
DJ
11:02aDollar slips vs most currencies on U.S. stimulus expectations
RE
10:55aBank of England plans to buy 765 million sterling of gilts in portfolio top-up
RE
10:52aEU will go on negotiating with Britain 'until bitter end' - bloc's top lawmaker
RE
10:45aU.s. traffic fatality rate in q2 rose to highest level in 15 years as drivers engaged in riskier behavior - u.s. report
RE
10:45aU.S. traffic deaths fell after coronavirus lockdown, but drivers got riskier
RE
10:45aU.s. traffic deaths fell 3.3% in three months ending june 30 amid coronavirus lockdowns - u.s. regulators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group