U.S. Manufacturing Sector's Contraction Eased Slightly in February -- S&P Global

03/01/2023 | 10:18am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Factory activity in the U.S. contracted again in February, albeit at a softer pace than in recent months, as weak demand for goods continued to weigh on production, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Wednesday.

The S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 47.3 in February from 46.9 in January, but fell compared with the flash reading of 47.8. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at 47.8.

The index signals that the U.S. factory sector continued to contract as the indicator came in below 50 for a fourth consecutive month, but also suggests that the downturn eased somewhat as the reading is closer to the no-change threshold.

"U.S. manufacturing remained under intense pressure in February," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global. The index continues to signal the steepest downturn outside of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown months since 2009, he said.

The deterioration activity was driven by further contractions in both output and new orders, with firms attributing lower new sales to destocking at customers, S&P Global said.

"The worry is that new order inflows continue to fall sharply as many companies report disappointing sales, linked in part to a sustained trend towards cost-saving inventory reduction and low levels of confidence at their customers, both at home and abroad," Mr. Williamson said. "None of this points to a healthy economic situation."

Cost inflation at factories continued to ease, according to the survey, but the rate of charge inflation accelerated to a marked pace as firms sought to pass on higher costs to customers, hinting at persisting price pressures, the report said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1017ET

HOT NEWS