U.S. March budget deficit falls sharply as revenues surge, COVID outlays drop

April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a $193
billion budget deficit in March, less than a third of the $660
billion gap a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on
Tuesday, as COVID-19 relief outlays fell sharply and tax
receipts surged to record levels.
The Treasury said March outlays were $508 billion, down 45%
from March 2021, while receipts jumped 18% to $315 billion, a
new March record, reflecting a strong U.S. economic recovery.
The March 2021 deficit of $660 billion had been a record for
the month, driven by direct payments of $1,400 to millions of
Americans under last year's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan
Act.
For the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year that
started on Oct. 1, the Treasury reported a deficit of $668
billion, a 61% drop from the year-ago period.
Year-to-date outlays fell 18% from the first half of fiscal
2021 to $2.79 trillion, while receipts grew 25% to $2.122
trillion, a new first-half record.
The income taxes, reflecting lower unemployment levels
compared to March receipts were driven largely by increases in
individual withheld and non-withheld income tax over a year ago,
a Treasury official said.
At the same time, Labor Department March outlays fell to $4
billion from $52 billion in the year earlier period, while
Treasury Department outlays for tax credits fell to $56 billion
from $312 billion a year earlier when stimulus payments were
made.
INFLATION COSTS
Treasury's interest on the public debt rose 44% in March to
$53 billion, and increased 27% to $290 billion for the
year-to-date period. The bulk of this increase represents
compensation payments to holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS), which are designed to shield investors from
inflation.
High Consumer Price Index readings in recent months meant
that TIPS payments accounted for a $13 billion increase in
Treasury interest payments in March compared to March 2021 and a
$59 billion increase year-to-date, the official added.
The TIPS payments are based on monthly increases in the
Consumer Price Index and could increase further if inflation
accelerates or fall if it subsides.
The Labor Department reported on Tuesday that CPI jumped
1.2% in March, the biggest monthly gain since September 2005 as
Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to
record highs.
