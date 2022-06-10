Log in
U.S. May Consumer Prices Increase 8.6% From Year Earlier -- Update

06/10/2022 | 09:06am EDT
By Gwynn Guilford

U.S. consumer inflation reached an 8.6% annual rate in May, its highest level in more than four decades as surging energy and food prices pushed prices higher.

The Labor Department on Friday said the consumer-price index increased 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago, marking its fastest pace since December 1981. That also was up from April's CPI reading, which was slightly below the previous 40-year high reached in March. The CPI measures what consumers pay for goods and services.

May's increase was driven by sharp rises in the prices for energy, which rose 34.6% from a year earlier, and groceries, which jumped 11.9% on the year. Prices for used cars and trucks rose 1.8% in May from April, reversing three months of declines. Shelter costs, an indicator of broad inflation pressures, accelerated on a monthly basis in May and were up 5.5% compared with a year ago.

High inflation is a downside of strong U.S. growth, fueled in part by low interest rates and government stimulus to counter the Covid-19 pandemic's impact. The annual rate of inflation has risen sharply since early 2021, when the U.S. economy's rebound from the pandemic accelerated, leading to supply disruptions and other imbalances that put upward pressure on prices for longer than policy makers anticipated.

The Federal Reserve faces the difficult task of tightening monetary policy enough to cool the economy and calm inflation, while avoiding a recession. Fed officials on May 4 lifted rates by a half-percentage point and will meet again next week to consider a similar increase.

On a monthly basis, the CPI jumped a seasonally adjusted 1% in May after rising 0.3% in the prior month. The so-called core-price index, which excludes the often volatile categories of food and energy, increased 0.6% on the month, the same as in April. That compares with an average monthly gain of 0.2% for both measures in the two years before the pandemic.

On a 12-month basis, the core-price index increased 6% in May, also the same rate as in April. March's 6.5% rise was the highest rate since August 1982.

Write to Gwynn Guilford at gwynn.guilford@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0905ET

