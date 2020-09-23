Log in
U.S./Mexico Energy Business Council Creates Recommendations for Cooperative Effort to Strengthen Energy Security

09/23/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

[Link]At its September 17 meeting, the United States-Mexico Energy Business Council met virtually to continue its efforts to work cooperatively to increase energy infrastructure investment and energy trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

PESA Vice President Government Affairs Tim Tarpley serves on the Council. During the virtual meeting, representatives formed recommendations to strengthen Mexico's energy security. To achieve this goal, the Council recommends building midstream and downstream infrastructure to establish consistent energy supplies in Mexico. The recommendations would enhance the security, reliability and resilience of energy systems in Mexico, and maintain the free trade of energy goods, services, and equipment between the two countries.

The Council has called on the U.S. and Mexican governments to form a task force to begin implementing these recommendations. Successful implementation will require engagement with the international energy investment community to identify bottlenecks and work with SENER, Economia and CRE to remove policy and regulatory hurdles.

The Council is now urging the Mexican government to provide formal responses and feedback on the recommendations. Council members hope this response can be used as a springboard to begin implementing the recommendations.

For additional information on the Council, its recommendations and future plans, please contact Vice President Government Affairs Tim Tarpley.

DOWNLOAD THE SLIDES

Disclaimer

PESA - Petroleum Equipment & Services Association published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 20:14:04 UTC
