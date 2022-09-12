U.S., Mexico have identified areas of cooperation on supply chains, Raimondo says

MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary
Gina Raimondo said on Monday the United States and Mexico have
identified areas of collaboration on supply chains, as senior
officials from both countries met in Mexico City for economic
cooperation talks.
Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken led a U.S.
delegation in Mexico for the talks, which Mexico has said were
set to focus on semiconductors, telecommunications, and medical
equipment, among others.
