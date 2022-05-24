U.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Contracted in May -- Richmond Fed

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Factory activity in the U.S. central Atlantic region contracted in May for the first time since September as demand faltered, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond released Tuesday.

The Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity's index decreased to minus nine in May from 14 in April, the lowest reading since May 2020. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to come in at 10.

The index signals that factory activity declined over the month, as a negative reading indicates contraction.

The index is compiled by surveying manufacturing firms across the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia.

Two of the three component indexes which form the composite indicator swung to negative territory: new orders and shipments.

The new orders index declined to minus 16 in May from six in April, while the shipments index fell to minus 14 from 17 the previous month, pointing to weakening demand for goods.

The employment index declined to eight from 22, but remained in positive territory. Most of the other indicators of the survey fell to contraction, the data showed.

On a positive note, there was some indication of supply-chain improvement as the indexes for vendor lead time and order backlogs both decreased in May from record highs earlier in the year, the Richmond Fed said.

However, price pressures intensified. The average growth rate of prices paid increased markedly in May, while the growth rate of prices received from customers also rose.

Manufacturers in the area turned more pessimistic about business conditions in the next six months, with the index gauging short-term expectations falling to minus 13 in May from minus one in April, the Richmond Fed said.

