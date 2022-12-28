Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Rebounded Slightly in December -- Richmond Fed

12/28/2022 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Factory activity in the U.S. central Atlantic region grew marginally in December, closing a year in which the region's manufacturing sector struggled as high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weighed on demand.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said Wednesday that the Fifth District Survey of Manufacturing Activity's index rose to 1 in December from minus 9 in November, in a sign that factory activity eked out a small gain at year-end after stalling or declining for the past seven months.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at minus 10.

The indicator is compiled by surveying manufacturing firms across the Fifth Federal Reserve District, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia.

All three component indexes which form the composite index--new orders, shipments and employment--improved in December.

The volume of new orders index rose to minus 4 from minus 14, suggesting that orders declined but at a lesser pace than the previous month.

The shipments index rose to 5 from minus 8, pointing to a rebound in shipments, while the employment index increased to 3 from minus 1, suggesting firms in the area added jobs.

The indexes for order backlogs and vendor lead time remained in negative territory, indicating businesses continued to see shrinking backlogs and lead times as supply-chain bottlenecks ease, the Richmond Fed said.

Inflation pressures abated, with growth rates of both prices paid and prices received decreasing in December, according to the survey.

Despite more upbeat assessment of activity in December, a larger portion of firms are pessimistic about local business conditions over the next six months, the Richmond Fed said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1029ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.66% 0.67749 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.49% 1.20863 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.25% 0.73759 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06402 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.91% 0.63302 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
Latest news "Economy"
10:41aTSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh
RE
10:36aGold dips from 6-month high as market seeks fresh drivers
RE
10:32aState-owned Polish utility PGE to buy PKP Energetyka for $433 million
RE
10:30aWall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
RE
10:30aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Rebounded Slightly in December -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:27aTREASURIES-U.S. yields dip as investors assess effect of China reopen
RE
10:20aSouth African rand strengthens amid thin trading
RE
10:19aNASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship
RE
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in November for Sixth Consecutive Month -- NAR
DJ
10:15aChicago PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
3Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
4CanSino Biologics : First Overseas Shipment of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia ..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS