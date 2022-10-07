Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Midwest, Mountain West oil activity declines in third quarter - Fed survey

10/07/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An oil well is seen near Denver

DENVER (Reuters) - Oil and gas activity in the U.S. Midwest and Mountain West declined in the third quarter, but remains generally elevated, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Friday in a quarterly survey.

The energy activity index fell to 44 from 57 quarter-over-quarter, but remains at one of its highest levels in the survey's history. The decline comes amid fears that a recession and high prices will dampen demand for oil and gas.

Energy firms expressed a slightly more bearish outlook for future business, with the drilling activity index declining to 25 from 50 in the previous quarter. Executives on average said oil prices need to be at $61 a barrel for their businesses to be profitable, and would need an increase to $102 a barrel to prompt a substantial increase in drilling.

West Texas Intermediate futures were trading around $92.51 a barrel on Friday, up more than $10 in just a week after OPEC+ said it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

"There is downward pressure due to a slowing economy and inflation pressure is reducing demand," said one executive who participated in the survey but was not named.

The survey was conducted between September 15 and 30 and covered oil firms operating in Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wyoming and parts of New Mexico.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Liz Hampton


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.49% 0.63827 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.56% 1.10974 Delayed Quote.-16.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.72942 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 0.9763 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 97.92 Delayed Quote.20.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.71% 0.56196 Delayed Quote.-15.51%
WTI 3.74% 92.353 Delayed Quote.17.93%
Latest news "Economy"
01:55pU.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
RE
01:51pMexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
RE
01:48pChile's Easter Island 'Moai' statues face irreparable damage after wildfire
RE
01:48pPoland appoints temporary governance for Russian firm Novatek
RE
01:47pBrazil's Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine
RE
01:45pAnglo American says it is worried about delays at new Peru copper mine
RE
01:43pECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says
RE
01:35pBetting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
RE
01:34pU.S. Midwest, Mountain West oil activity declines in third quarter - Fed survey
RE
01:32pExplosion destroys Irish service station, injuring a number of people
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

HOT NEWS