News: Latest News
U.S. Monetary Policy: A New Risk

06/25/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
June 24, 2021

Presentation (pdf) | Press Release

During a virtual presentation for the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said U.S. real GDP appears to have fully recovered to the pre-pandemic peak. He added that the 'keep households whole' fiscal strategy has been successful and has set up households to spend as the pandemic wanes. Regarding U.S. labor markets, Bullard said they are tight according to anecdotal evidence and key labor market metrics.

Bullard also talked about rising inflation. He said that inflation is likely to be meaningfully above 2% over the forecast horizon, so the Federal Open Market Committee can meet a key provision of its new policy framework with an appropriate monetary policy. 'A new risk is that inflation may continue to surprise to the upside,' he said.

Disclaimer

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 21:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
