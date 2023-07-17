U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SAYS IT HAS BEEN 'DELIBERATE' ABOUT CHIP REGULATIONS WITH 'INTENSIVE COORDINATION' WITH CHIP INDUSTRY AND U.S. ALLIES - STATEMENT
