U.S. NHC says 30% chance of cyclone over the central tropical Atlantic

(Reuters) - An elongated trough of low pressure located near the central tropical Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days," said the Miami-based forecaster. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)