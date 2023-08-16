"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days," said the Miami-based forecaster.
(Reuters) - An elongated trough of low pressure located near the central tropical Atlantic has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
"Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days," said the Miami-based forecaster.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)
