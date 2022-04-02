U.S. NTSB helping China with plane crash probe

China's decision to send a key piece of evidence to Washington shows the urgency of the investigation at a time when the two nations have been at odds over other issues.

On March 21, the Boeing jet crashed into a mountainside in southern China - killing all 132 people on board. It was mainland China's deadliest aviation disaster in 28 years.

The cockpit voice recorder will likely provide investigators with details of communications between the flight's three pilots, which is one more than is normally required on board the Boeing plane.

Earlier on Friday, the NTSB said a team of investigators had left for China to assist in the crash probe, and that a small team from Boeing is also heading to China.

On Thursday, Chinese state media said the cause of the crash must be determined as soon as possible, following a meeting of China's highest decision-making body.