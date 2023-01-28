Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. NTSB to investigate road crash that killed six in New York

01/28/2023 | 10:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Saturday it will investigate a crash of a Freightliner box truck and a bus that killed six in Louisville, New York.

The crash, which occurred around 6:02 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 37 in the small city in St. Lawrence County near the Canadian border, also resulted in three serious and critical injuries to people who were then transported to a local hospital, New York State police said. The NTSB said it is launching a six-member team to investigate the crash.

Local TV station WWNY said roads were covered with snow and visibility was poor at the time of the crash. Photos of the devastating crash posted by WWNY showed it involved a Penske rental truck - a 2021 Freightliner box truck. State Police said the other vehicle involved was a 2013 Express bus. The crash closed the highway for about 12 hours.

U.S. traffic deaths have risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior following COVID lockdowns. The number of people killed in the first six months of 2022 was the highest in the period since 2006.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said earlier this month that in the first half of 2022 road deaths in crashes involving at least one large truck increased by 10%.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:09aChina's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
RE
12:40aPeru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
RE
12:36aProtester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues
RE
01/28Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
RE
01/28U.S. NTSB to investigate road crash that killed six in New York
RE
01/28Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip
RE
01/28Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff in northern Peru
RE
01/28Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
RE
01/28Israel anti-gov't protesters mourn synagogue attack
RE
01/28Vietnam January industrial output down 8% yr/yr - statistics office
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..
2Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
3Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America t..
4Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people
5FOCUS: Toyota CEO taps younger successor amid paradigm shift in industr..

HOT NEWS