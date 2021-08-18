U.S. Navy Names Navy Federal “Credit Union of the Year,” 15th Year in a Row

Navy Federal Credit Union’s Naval Station Everett Branch Awarded Best in 2020

Navy Federal Credit Union has once again earned “Credit Union of the Year” from the United States Navy, specifically recognizing its branch located at Naval Station Everett, Washington. This marks the credit union’s 15th year receiving the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Credit Union Service Award.

"We’re a small but mighty team at the NS Everett branch,” said branch manager Maria May Crawford. “It’s been incredible to see how the team has worked together to keep our members safe, serve them with care, look out for each other and show up every day to support our mission.”

Captain Michael F. Davis, Commanding Officer of NS Everett, nominated the branch for the award. Davis’ nomination package highlighted the branch’s ability to remain ready to serve, despite the challenges of the pandemic. He shared, “Navy Federal did not shy away from great member service during COVID” and “their exceptional service, community involvement, and financial leadership illustrate their commitment to serving both military and civilian members.”

Some service highlights from Navy Federal’s NS Everett branch include:

Providing financial education to Sailors and their families on the importance of saving and future planning, building credit, money management and more.

Guiding members through the credit union’s digital tools to help protect them against credit card fraud, identity theft, wire fraud and phishing scams.

Giving back to the community through outreach projects such as creating care packages for quarantined Sailors, delivering donuts to frontline medical staff, and gathering “welcome home” kits for servicemembers returning from deployments.

Remaining aware and compliant with all COVID-19 restrictions.

Presented at the Defense Credit Union Council’s (DCUC) Annual Conference, the Distinguished Credit Union Service Award recognizes on-base financial institutions for providing extraordinary service, complying with standards and procedures, and supporting commands and their personnel.

“There is a reason that Navy Federal Credit Union has been recognized as a Distinguished Credit Union of the Year for the last 15 years and it is their incredible level of service to their members,” said Tony Hernandez, President and CEO of DCUC. “Throughout our conference, we had several speakers mention their own memberships with Navy Federal and the difference it has made to them. I applaud the exceptional service Navy Federal’s NS Everett Branch has provided for their military community and the work they have done to improve their financial well-being.”

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 19,000 and has a global network of 346 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

About Defense Credit Union Council: The Defense Credit Union Council is a trade association representing the interests of federal and state-chartered credit unions serving our military around the globe. By maintaining a close and constant liaison with the Pentagon, the Council supports its member credit unions and the Department of Defense (DOD) in coordinating policy, procedures, and legislation impacting morale and welfare, financial readiness, and the delivery of quality financial products and services to DOD personnel and their families. Organized in 1963, the Council’s membership is comprised of 180 credit unions with over 30 million members. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Charlotte Randall at alert@dcuc.org.

