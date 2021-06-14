U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

TAIPEI, June 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier group
led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as
part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.
"While in the South China Sea, the strike group is
conducting maritime security operations, which include flight
operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft, maritime strike
exercises, and coordinated tactical training between surface and
air units," it added.
China, which claims almost all of the disputed waterway,
frequently objects to U.S. military missions in the South China
Sea.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)