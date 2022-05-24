Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

U.S. New Home Sales Plunged to Two-Year Low in April as High Prices, Mortgage Rates Hit Demand

05/24/2022 | 10:30am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Purchases of new single-family houses in the U.S. fell sharply in April for the fourth straight month, declining to its lowest level in two years, amid high prices and rising mortgage rates. Here are the main takeaways from the Commerce Department's report published Tuesday:

--New home sales decreased 16.6% in April compared with the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000. This is the lowest level since April 2020, when the economy was brought to a near halt amid the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

--Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected home sales to decline 1.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 750,000.

--New home sales in March were downwardly revised to 709,000 from an earlier estimate of 763,000.

--Sales were 26.9% below the same month a year earlier, when they stood at an adjusted annual rate of 809,000.

--Monthly new residential sales data is volatile and often revised. April's data came with a margin of error of 10.4 percentage points.

--The median price of a new home increased in April to $450,600 from $435,000 the previous month.

--The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 444,000. This represents a supply of nine months at the current sales rate.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1029ET

